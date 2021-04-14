Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 68,075 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Albireo Pharma worth $24,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,682. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,571. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $630.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

