Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems makes up about 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Alliance Data Systems worth $47,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,685,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 338,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,274,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

ADS stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,490. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

