Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

