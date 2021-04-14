Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.73% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $40,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

TNDM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.33. 6,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,008. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

