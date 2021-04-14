Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,011 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up about 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of BlackLine worth $43,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.99. 15,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,072. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,902. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

