Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $66,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 158,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $318.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

