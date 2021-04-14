Chicago Capital LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Morningstar worth $28,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

MORN traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.88. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.33 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,358 shares of company stock worth $38,725,863. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

