Chicago Capital LLC Sells 60,081 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,081 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Pinterest worth $54,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 491,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Pinterest by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $296,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 191,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526,942. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,667 shares of company stock valued at $68,161,456 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

