Chicago Capital LLC Sells 69,901 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,901 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carvana worth $29,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.51. 15,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,814. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.61. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total transaction of $17,877,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 790,679 shares of company stock worth $220,693,636. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

