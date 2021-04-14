Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded down $23.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,217.62. 21,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,166.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 790.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $461.34 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.