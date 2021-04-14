Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,514 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.11 and a fifty-two week high of $259.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.