Chiliz (CHZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $787.38 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $787.38 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00059515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00090282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.34 or 0.00633307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036890 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

