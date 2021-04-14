China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOZY remained flat at $$8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. China Coal Energy has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

