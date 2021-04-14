China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CGHLY opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. China Gas has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

