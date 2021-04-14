China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CGHLY opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. China Gas has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $109.63.
About China Gas
