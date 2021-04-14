China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading Up 1.6%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 1,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and treasury operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

