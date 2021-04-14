Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,537.74 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $752.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,441.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,380.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,543.68.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.