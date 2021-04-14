Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $2,749,997.92 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Boatwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $21.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,516.66. 220,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,115. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 183.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,441.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,380.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $752.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,543.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

