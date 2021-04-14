Chonk (CHONK) Market Cap Reaches $6.81 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $174.61 or 0.00270803 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $367,117.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00057475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00088142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00630092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00036661 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

