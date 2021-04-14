Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHYHY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

CHYHY opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

