Chromia Price Reaches $0.33 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $143.17 million and $54.69 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

