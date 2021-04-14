Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 943 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $312,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $619.46. 220,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. The company has a market capitalization of $384.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $628.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $532.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

