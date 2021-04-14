Chronos Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Marriott International comprises 1.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.50. 31,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,911. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

