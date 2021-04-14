Chronos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The company has a market capitalization of $419.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

