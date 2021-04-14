Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

