Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,387. Churchill Capital Corp II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $23,048,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 2,020,686 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $20,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $18,244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,022 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

