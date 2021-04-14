Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,750,000 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the March 15th total of 13,860,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 957,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at $5,005,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,956,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 11,726,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,104,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

