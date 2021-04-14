Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHDN opened at $217.35 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

