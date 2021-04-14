Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

