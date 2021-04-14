Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI traded up $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.80. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.