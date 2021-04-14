Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.