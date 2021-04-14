Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 11,087.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

