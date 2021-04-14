Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Cincinnati Bell worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBB opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $784.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

