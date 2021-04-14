Cindicator Market Cap Hits $83.36 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $83.36 million and $23.52 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00057621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00624086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00036925 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

