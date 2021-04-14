Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.22

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.22 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 101.75 ($1.33). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 98.28 ($1.28), with a volume of 6,123,734 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,815.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.