Cipher 1-Day Volume Tops $140,702.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 67% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $51,586.48 and approximately $140,702.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00066844 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003387 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

