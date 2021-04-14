Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Head to Head Contrast

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.75 billion 2.70 $302.23 million $2.01 25.31 Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.85 $159.50 million N/A N/A

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic.

Volatility and Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sumco and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 3 2 1 2.67 Cirrus Logic 0 4 7 0 2.64

Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.68% 7.32% 4.32% Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Sumco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

