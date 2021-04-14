Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 609,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,842,369. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

