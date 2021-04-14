Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.63 million.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.90 EPS.

CTRN opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.30 million, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.