Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Up to $91.36

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.36, but opened at $96.16. Citi Trends shares last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 2,344 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $942.93 million, a PE ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $22,725,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

