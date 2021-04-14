Citigroup Boosts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 329,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.