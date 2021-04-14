Citigroup Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $99.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,346. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

