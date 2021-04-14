Citigroup Increases CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target to $52.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.65.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,498,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.