Civic Market Capitalization Hits $443.71 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $443.71 million and approximately $102.14 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

