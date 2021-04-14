Civitas (CIV) Trading Up 39.6% This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $120,347.84 and $59.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001612 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,031,569 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

