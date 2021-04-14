CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CKX stock remained flat at $$12.95 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.29. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CKX Lands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

