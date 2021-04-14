Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Up 4.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 110,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,720,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,542 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 37,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.