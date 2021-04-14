CloakCoin Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $13,262.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019798 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,618,417 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

