Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Sells $587,951.76 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 3,877,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

