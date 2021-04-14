Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Sells $587,951.76 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 3,877,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.
Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.
About Cloudera
Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.
