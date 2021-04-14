Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 148,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.23 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

