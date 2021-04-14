CME Group Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

CME opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average is $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $211,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in CME Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 43,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

